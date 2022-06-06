Paddington Bear Shares A Marmalade Sandwich With The Queen In Jubilee Short

The Queen of England and Paddington Bear share a love for marmalade sandwiches, apparently. This weekend was a four-day bank holiday in the U.K., as Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch in history to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking a full 70 years since she took the throne. As part of the celebration, Paddington dropped by Buckingham Palace for a tea party with the queen.

The Royal Family may shut down Netflix's "The Crown" whenever they can, but only a heartless blue blood would be able to turn Paddington away. He's just so darn polite and lovable. Seriously, everyone loves Paddington; when his last movie hit, it became only the fourth film with over 100 reviews to score a 100% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. "Paddington 2" was actually the site's best-reviewed movie of all time, though its reign as such came to an untimely end last year, rather like that of a marmalade-mouthed monarch.

Leave it to a couple of contrarian critics (believe me, I know a thing or two about being one of those) to play the party poopers and drag the movie's score down to a paltry 99%, as if it could only ever hope to be practically perfect, like Mary Poppins. At any rate, unless my ears deceive me, it's Ben Whishaw reprising his voice role as the kind-hearted bear from "Paddington" and "Paddington 2" in the video below.