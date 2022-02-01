Ben Whishaw Calls Q's Sexuality Reveal In No Time To Die 'Unsatisfying'

Another relevant (if no less random) quote might be one from the show "Breaking Bad," where Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) says, "The moral of the story is: I chose a half-measure when I should have gone all the way. I'll never make that mistake again. No more half-measures, Walter."

It's all well and good for Hollywood to feign meaningful representation, but the top brass at most studios are undoubtedly driven by commercial rather than artistic motives. This is something that was hammered home to me recently when hearing Peter Dinklage's comments about the upcoming live-action remake of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," where Disney was "very proud to cast a Latina actress," as Dinklage put it. "You're progressive in one way," he said, "and you're still making that f***ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together."

Let's face it: studios care about the bottom line, making money, and if they have to throw marginalized or underrepresented communities a bone to do that, they will. What Whishaw seems to take issue with — and this is just my own fallible interpretation of his words — is the half-assed nature of it. On the one hand, it might be refreshing for some folks to see movies make a character gay without making a big deal out of it. On the other hand, maybe these movies tend to stick gay characters in the background as window-dressing: inoffensive drapes that won't detract from the four-quadrant appeal of bid-budget space adventures like "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" or "Star Trek Beyond."

I can relate to Whishaw's experience insofar as I am not always quick on the uptake when it comes to reacting to things that don't sit right with me. I tend to internalize them and process them that way.

Movies can't be all things to all people, and for some viewers, the way "No Time to Die" handled Q's sexuality may have been perfect, or it may have just been better than nothing. Others, including Whishaw himself, would certainly be well within their rights to think, "Nice try, but do better next time, Hollywood."