David Cronenberg Approaches Directing In The Most Cronenbergian Way Imaginable

Watching a David Cronenberg film can be a visceral experience. Though Cronenberg's three previous collaborations with Viggo Mortensen, "A History of Violence," "Eastern Promises," and "A Dangerous Method," have seen him working in a more mainstream mode, their latest, "Crimes of the Future," has the 79-year-old director returning to his body horror roots, having lost none of his edge.

When "Crimes of the Future" made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, there were reports of walkouts, and Cronenberg himself said he expected as much due to the movie's graphic content. The plot, per the official trailer synopsis, involves Mortensen's "celebrity performance artist," Saul Tenser, publicly showcasing "the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances." Léa Seydoux plays his partner, Caprice, and Kristen Stewart plays Timlin, "an investigator from the National Organ Registry," who "obsessively tracks their movements."

With names like Tenser and Caprice, which sound as much like descriptions of mood or character traits, it's a safe bet the actors might have had some questions for Cronenberg about their motivation and whatnot on the set of "Crimes of the Future." However, Cronenberg told Variety that he was looking for more intuitive performances from them and he "really didn't care" if they understood the story's meaning. As he put it: