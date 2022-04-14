Crimes Of The Future Teaser: Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortensen Get Freaky In David Cronenberg's Return To Body Horror
David Cronenberg is back, baby! And his new film, "Crimes of the Future" looks as gross and chilling as you'd expect from the director's return to body horror.
After scaring an entire generation of filmgoers with movies that exposed how disgusting and malleable the human body could be, like "The Fly," "Shivers" and "eXistenZ," Cronenberg turned his eye to drama work. The Canadian director then gave us the very last VHS release with the fantastic and accessible "A History of Violence" as well as one of the first films to showcase what a great actor Robert Pattinson is in "Cosmopolis."
Now, eight years after his last film, Cronenberg is back on the director's chair with "Crimes of the Future," which is making its debut as part of the official competition at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Honestly, this is a trailer best seen to be believed.
The maestro returns
While rumors of David Lynch gracing the steps of the Palais des Festivals at Cannes were premature, Cronenberg's latest will indeed premiere at the renowned festival, in competition no less.
The trailer for "Crimes of the Future" shows very little, but the images speak more than a thousand words. The film is unequivocally a body horror sci-fi movie, with Cronenberg's signature biological plugs, and an image of a man with ears on his forehead, and a sewn-shut mouth.
The film has a stellar cast that reunites Cronenberg with "A History of Violence" star Viggo Mortensen, and also includes Kristen Stewart and Léa Seydoux. The story is set in the distant future where humans have undergone new mutations and many are opposing the next step in human evolution.
Though they share a title, "Crimes of the Future" is not a remake of the director's 1970 film.
There is no release date for "Crimes of the Future" just yet, but it will premiere as part of the Cannes Film Festival alongside new movies by Claire Denis, Kore-eda, James Gray, Park Chan-wook, and more.
Neon describes the film as such:
"As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed... Their mission – to use Saul's notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution."