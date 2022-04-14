Crimes Of The Future Teaser: Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortensen Get Freaky In David Cronenberg's Return To Body Horror

While rumors of David Lynch gracing the steps of the Palais des Festivals at Cannes were premature, Cronenberg's latest will indeed premiere at the renowned festival, in competition no less.

The trailer for "Crimes of the Future" shows very little, but the images speak more than a thousand words. The film is unequivocally a body horror sci-fi movie, with Cronenberg's signature biological plugs, and an image of a man with ears on his forehead, and a sewn-shut mouth.

The film has a stellar cast that reunites Cronenberg with "A History of Violence" star Viggo Mortensen, and also includes Kristen Stewart and Léa Seydoux. The story is set in the distant future where humans have undergone new mutations and many are opposing the next step in human evolution.

Though they share a title, "Crimes of the Future" is not a remake of the director's 1970 film.

There is no release date for "Crimes of the Future" just yet, but it will premiere as part of the Cannes Film Festival alongside new movies by Claire Denis, Kore-eda, James Gray, Park Chan-wook, and more.

Neon describes the film as such: