The Suicide Squad Star Daniela Melchior Will Reunite With James Gunn For Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's most endearing group of cosmic, found-family ne'er-do-wells is about to receive an exciting addition. With director James Gunn having completed (for now, at least) his DC projects with last year's "The Suicide Squad" and the hit HBO Max spin-off series "Peacemaker," the filmmaker has turned his energies back towards the other side of the aisle with "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." And it seems as if he's bringing along one notably familiar face, too.

Out of all the established stars jockeying for position in "The Suicide Squad," actor Daniela Melchior walked away with perhaps the biggest fan-favorite performance of them all as the sleepy, rodent-loving Ratcatcher 2. We here at /Film have made no secret of our desire to see more of both the character and the performer moving forward and, while the Ratcatcher enthusiasts among us will have to wait a bit longer, it has now been confirmed that Gunn and Melchior will be reteaming once again for his next "Guardians of the Galaxy" sequel.

Deadline was the first to report that Melchior has been cast in "a small role" for "Vol. 3," which Gunn soon afterwards took the rare step to confirm for himself on Twitter, stating that:

"I can confirm (and confirm she's wonderful in the role). @MelchiorDaniela is one of my favorite people & actors around, & I hope this is just the second of many projects we'll work on together."