Daily Podcast: Star Wars Celebration 2022 Wrap-Up
On the May 31, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by editor Brad Oman to talk about Brad's experience at Star Wars Celebration 2022.
Opening Banter: Hope everyone had a good Memorial Day weekend.
In Our Feature Presentation:
How was your overall experience?
How did Celebration 2022 compare to Celebration 2019?
What was it like to be in the room for the big panels?
What's something that people watching/listening/reading from afar might not know about the convention?
Did you buy any cool merch?
Biggest disappointment
Favorite moment
Scattered News Items From Celebration:
Liam Neeson Will Return To Voice Qui-Gon Jinn In Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi
Kathleen Kennedy Says The Lando Disney+ Series Starring Donald Glover Is Still In The Works
Star Wars Jedi Survivor Trailer: Could Cal Kestis Be Entering The Live-Action Realm Soon?
Bryce Dallas Howard Will Reportedly Return To Direct An Episode Of The Mandalorian Season 3
Also mentioned:
