Daily Podcast: Star Wars Celebration 2022 Wrap-Up

Pedro Pascal on stage Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
By Ben Pearson/May 31, 2022 2:00 pm EDT

On the May 31, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by editor Brad Oman to talk about Brad's experience at Star Wars Celebration 2022.

Opening Banter: Hope everyone had a good Memorial Day weekend.

In Our Feature Presentation:

  • How was your overall experience?

  • How did Celebration 2022 compare to Celebration 2019?

  • What was it like to be in the room for the big panels?

  • What's something that people watching/listening/reading from afar might not know about the convention?

  • Did you buy any cool merch?

  • Biggest disappointment

  • Favorite moment

Scattered News Items From Celebration:

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

  • You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

  • /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

  • You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).

  • Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

  • Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!

  • Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.

Recommended