Daily Podcast: Star Wars Celebration 2022 Wrap-Up

On the May 31, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by editor Brad Oman to talk about Brad's experience at Star Wars Celebration 2022.

Did you buy any cool merch?

What's something that people watching/listening/reading from afar might not know about the convention?

What was it like to be in the room for the big panels?

How did Celebration 2022 compare to Celebration 2019?

How was your overall experience?

Scattered News Items From Celebration:

