Liam Neeson Will Return To Voice Qui-Gon Jinn In Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi

There's more Star Wars animation blazing on the horizon! Joining "Star Wars: Visions" and "The Bad Batch," the "Tales of the Jedi" animated anthology sounds like a promising addition to the repertoire of LucasFilm Animation.

At Star Wars Celebration, moderator Amy Ratcliffe welcomed Dave Filoni (executive producer and executive creative director) to the "Tales of the Jedi" panel so he could reveal details, concept art, and exciting new footage from the upcoming "Tales of the Jedi" six shorts — which are animated in the familiar CGI style of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars."

On the anthology's genesis, Filoni explained that, "While working on 'The Mandalorian,' I would work on these stories. I wrote this one story and showed it to Carrie Beck [the producer]." At first it seemed that they may not find the money to bring the stories to life. Still, "she found a way to get this done. And I had to write more 'Tales.' It was a great project to take what I learned in live-action and apply to animation."