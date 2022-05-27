Bryce Dallas Howard Will Reportedly Return To Direct An Episode Of The Mandalorian Season 3

There have been many winners to have come out of Disney+'s streaming giant "The Mandalorian." "Star Wars" lovers, for one, got a new story that somehow was full of fan service without feeling pandering. Jon Favreau got to wade into the "Star Wars" universe and prove that he knows this galaxy inside and out. Dave Filoni got to prove his character-creating magic and storytelling prowess worked in live action. Grogu became a worldwide phenomenon. And then there's Bryce Dallas Howard turning up behind the camera to kick butt and take names and emerge as one of the most interesting new directors in the "Star Wars" universe.

After directing "The Mandalorian" season 1, episode 4 (titled "The Sanctuary"), Howard went on to direct season 2 episode "The Heiress" and then came in to direct arguably the best episode of "The Book of Boba Fett," once again focused on the character of Din Djarin, titled "Return of the Mandalorian."

Whispers about Howard returning to direct "The Mandalorian" season 3 have been circulating for the last 5 months or so, and now it seems even closer to being official with a new story from the very dependable Borys Kit over at The Hollywood Reporter. It's odd that Disney hasn't confirmed this as the third series has wrapped and is in post with a target release date of February 2023.