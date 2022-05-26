Hayden Christensen Would Be Open To Leading A Darth Vader Series

No matter how many years pass, it all seems to come back to Darth Vader. Almost exactly 45 years (!) since making that legendary first appearance aboard the Tantive IV in the original "Star Wars," the biggest bad of them all has maintained an iron grip on our collective psyche throughout multiple generations of fans. And no wonder, given that instantly recognizable visual design, the esteemed voice acting of James Earl Jones, and healthy addition of tragic Shakespearean drama on top of it all, traced all the way back to Hayden Christensen's performance as Anakin Skywalker in the prequel trilogy.

Our last live-action glimpse at Vader came about in 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," as he cracked some typically groan-worthy dad jokes and mowed down an entire hallway of Rebel soldiers. The forthcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series will once again bring back the classic villain ... although, this time around, Christensen will reprise his role as the fallen Jedi who's now dead-set on hunting down his former Master. It doesn't appear as if future "Star Wars" stories will be able to resist the temptation to bring the Sith lord back as much as possible (he's next scheduled to appear in the upcoming "Ahsoka" series, as well), and as much as I balk at the franchise constantly looking backwards ... maybe we can make an exception, just this one time.

Christensen's return in "Obi-Wan Kenobi" immediately helped drum up hype for the new series, which is set to premiere tomorrow. But what about leading a new series of his own? By his own admission, the actor would be all for it.