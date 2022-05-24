Superhero Bits: New Thor: Love And Thunder Poster, Avengers Campus Is Coming To Paris & More

What's the time? It's rumor time! As we can see in the above tweet from the folks at Pop Culture Leftovers, it appears that the official team handling Disney+ in Germany has revealed that "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" will be debuting on the streaming service on June 22, 2022. We should caution that this has not been verified by Disney, and that this is only in Germany so far. That said, the film was released around the world in theaters globally and that means the streaming debut will likely follow suit. So, at the very least, if this is accurate, it should give a rough idea of when to expect the film in the comfort of your home. But we'll surely be getting official word on that front at some point in the next couple of weeks. Stay tuned.