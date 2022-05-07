Elizabeth Olsen Explains Quicksilver And Vision's Absence From Multiverse Of Madness

Warning: spoilers ahead for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

Every big post-"Avengers" superhero movie requires some suspension of disbelief. Where's everyone who could help this hero? Do they draw straws to take turns saving the world? In "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the logistics of Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch's search for her family is even more confounding.

In the movie, Wanda Maximoff (Olsen) goes fully darksided while in pursuit of what she sees as the perfect alternate universe — in which the kids she dreamed up in "WandaVision," Tommy and Billy (Jett Klyne and Julian Hilliard), exist and are actually real, not just magical constructs. But why doesn't she dream of more? Why not seek out the love of her life, Vision (Paul Bettany), or her dead brother, Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson)? Olsen recently spoke with Collider and explained that she discussed the decision with filmmakers, who chose to focus on a version of Wanda in Earth-838 who is no longer with Vision.

"We liked having that be a mystery," she said, noting that the character purposely isn't wearing a wedding ring in that timeline, and adding, "we liked the idea of her being on her own." Olsen speculates that Wanda and Vision may have been divorced or separated in the Earth-838 timeline:

"There's a whole list of things, like my brother, my parents. I think the main reason when we would talk about if there is this multiverse, and in the version of the universe this woman wasn't with Vision. We liked having that be a mystery. For some reason he's not in her world. I always thought of her as more of a domestic Wanda. They got divorced. They're separated. She's not wearing a wedding band for a reason. Like those kinds of things. We liked the idea of her being on her own."