Superhero Bits: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Changes, Batman Unburied Is A Hit & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" changed a lot during filming.
The "Green Lantern: Beware My Power" trailer.
Charlize Theron [redacted].
DC's "Batman: Unburied" podcast is a gigantic hit.
All that and more!
DC's new Black Adam comic gets a trailer
With Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's "Black Adam" movie finally set to hit theaters later this year, DC is bringing a brand new comic book series centered on the character to shelves. Writer Christopher Priest discusses his take on the series in the new trailer above, which also gives us a glimpse at some of the art and offers a great indication of what to expect from the new book. The first issue is set to hit stands on June 21, so be on the lookout.
Booster Gold was used to try and save Legends of Tomorrow
Many DC fans are still reeling from the cancelation of "Legends of Tomorrow" on The CW, especially since some interesting stuff was introduced in the final season, including Donald Faison's Booster Gold. In responding to a fan on Twitter, co-showrunner Keto Shimizu has revealed that as it turns out, the introduction of the fan-favorite character was an attempt to help save the show.
"DC was in our corner trying to help our chances of renewal. They and WB wanted us to survive. We were asked for a new character to 'excite' the audience, and attract more viewers. We requested Booster and DC agreed. It was all in an attempt to save the show."
A valiant effort but, sadly, it wasn't exciting enough to save the show.
The Rick and Morty mystery on the Guardians 3 set has been solved
The #RickandMorty figure culprits have come forward; it was, as many have guessed, a group activity with our senior VFX wrangler Ron Underdahl, who started it all, video assist Porkchop, who made operations flow smoothly, & our VFX supervisor Stef, who financed the operation. pic.twitter.com/Zouz9SWtEY— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 5, 2022
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" recently wrapped filming, but not before director James Gunn uncovered the biggest mystery surrounding the production. For weeks on end, a mystery figure was leaving figures from "Rick and Morty" for Gunn to discover at his workstation. In the above post from Twitter, Gunn reveals that the tricksters came forward, with the whole thing spearheaded by Ron Underdahl, a VFX artist working on the sequel. Gunn opted to bring the whole collection together to showcase alongside those responsible for the good-natured prank that accompanied filming, and he will eventually be auctioning it all off for charity with a signed certificate of authentication.
Charlize Theron breaks silence on her new, big role
I am going to keep this as spoiler-free as possible, but Charlize Theron, one of the biggest stars on the planet, has a big new role to add to her resume. Those who have seen "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" might have something to say about that. In any case, Theron decided to take to Instagram to tease this big new role a little bit, though she opted not to get too spoiler-y about it for those who would like to experience this reveal for themselves. We will surely have much more to say about it in the coming weeks, and it will be interesting to hear what Theron has to say in that regard once the spoiler wall comes down a bit.
Green Lantern: Beware My Power gets a trailer
The folks at Warner Bros. have revealed the first trailer for the upcoming animated DC flick "Green Lantern: Beware My Power." The film focuses on John Stewart, voiced by none other than Aldis Hodge, who is playing Hawkman in "Black Adam" this summer. The synopsis for the film reads as follows:
In Green Lantern: Beware My Power, recently discharged Marine sniper John Stewart is at a crossroads in his life, one which is only complicated by receiving an extraterrestrial ring which grants him the powers of the Green Lantern of Earth. Unfortunately, the ring doesn't come with instructions – but it does come with baggage, like a horde of interplanetary killers bent on eliminating every Green Lantern in the universe. Now, with the aid of the light-hearted Green Arrow, Adam Strange and Hawkgirl, this reluctant soldier must journey into the heart of a galactic Rann/Thanagar war and somehow succeed where all other Green Lanterns have failed.
"Green Lantern: Beware My Power" is set to arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital on July 26, 2022.
DC's Batman Unburied podcast tops Joe Rogan
DC's latest podcasting venture is going quite well in the early days, as "Batman Unburied" debuted at the top of the charts on Spotify. As reported by Variety, the first two episodes of the scripted series, written by David S. Goyer ("Man of Steel"), came in at number one on Spotify, unseating "The Joe Rogan Experience" in the top spot. This is a limited series so it won't stay that way for long, but this indicates that the show is doing extremely well and will likely pave the way for more scripted podcasting content from DC in the not-too-distant future.
Benedict Cumberbatch reveals how much changed with Doctor Strange 2 during filming
It shouldn't be a big secret to fans who have followed the development of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," but it turns out an awful lot changed with Marvel's latest during the course of production. In the above video from LADbible, Cumberbatch is going over the film with his co-star Elizabeth Olsen, who reprises her role as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. At one point, Cumberbatch goes so far as to say, "The only thing that didn't change during the filming of this film was the title." With that being the case, one can't help but wonder what original director Scott Derrickson's version might have looked like when compared to what Sam Raimi gave us in the end.
Bruce Campbell has fun with the Mysterio cameo that never was
Yeah. Probably not gonna happen. pic.twitter.com/rjeMDQHjcl— Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) May 9, 2022
In a different timeline within the larger multiverse, we would have seen Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 4." While much remains mysterious about what the filmmaker had planned, we know it would have included another cameo from his close friend and collaborator Bruce Campbell. One thing that has come to light over the years is that Campbell was going to apparently cameo as the villain Mysterio, who would ultimately go on to eventually be played by Jake Gyllenhaal in "Spider-Man: Far From Home." With "Multiverse of Madness" in theaters, Campbell had a little fun with this by Photoshopping his head onto Mysterio's body, offering a little glimpse at what might have been.