Kevin Feige Thought There Was 'No Chance' Sam Raimi Would Want To Direct Doctor Strange 2

It's safe to say that the consensus reaction to the news that "Spider-Man" director Sam Raimi would be making his grand return to Marvel superheroes with "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" was mostly disbelief, mixed with sheer excitement over the endless potential of such a movie. But if both comic book fans and movie fans in general had such a strong response, then what about the folks behind the scenes at Marvel HQ? Studio head Kevin Feige famously got his start in the business by working under Sam Raimi on his "Spider-Man" movies for Sony, giving the future mastermind behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe a crash-course on just what talented directors could accomplish within the studio system when given some free rein.

But even that familiarity couldn't fully convince Feige, and the others in charge of finding a new caretaker for the suddenly director-less "Doctor Strange" sequel, that Sam Raimi, of all people, would be willing to step up in the aftermath of the studio's parting of ways with filmmaker Scott Derrickson. That possibility was treated as such a pie-in-the-sky pipe dream that Raimi never even figured into their early planning for replacement directors, despite how desperate they were to find a fill-in at such short notice.

As fate would have it (a concept that Doctor Strange himself would likely approve of), it was Sam Raimi himself who expressed an interest in the job. Everything fell into place rather quickly after that, according to Feige in the May 2022 issue of Empire magazine. To hear Feige tell it, Raimi's name never even made it onto a potential list of directors for the "Doctor Strange" sequel:

"Our executive producer, Eric Carroll, and Richie Palmer were calling around to see who was interested, and Sam's agent said, 'What about Sam Raimi?' We thought, 'That would be incredible, but there's no chance of that.' But he wanted to come in and meet. And in the first meeting, it was amazing to reconnect with him, and see his enthusiasm to jump back into this world."

As a fan of Derrickson's directing work on the first "Doctor Strange" film, I was sorry to see him go when the sequel seemed like a perfect opportunity to let him flex his horror muscles even more. That is, until Sam Raimi shockingly came into the fold.