Jeremy Renner To Play Journalist David Armstrong, Who Exposed The Sackler Family Opioid Scandal

Hawkeye has a new target: the opioid crisis. Jeremy Renner will appear in an upcoming film as David Armstrong, the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter who was instrumental in uncovering the involvement of billionaire pharmaceutical chief Richard Sackler and his family in the U.S. opioid epidemic. The as-yet-untitled movie has been in the works since at least early 2020, when 101 Studios committed to financing and distributing it.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Renner will play Armstrong in the film, which hails from Oscar-nominated producer Julie Yorn ("Unstoppable," "Hell or High Water"). Yorn is currently shopping it around to other potential partners at the Cannes Film Festival. The movie will be written and directed by the spousal duo of Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly, whose most recent project was the Kristen Bell comedy caper "Queenpins."

In addition to his turn as the titular Avenger in "Hawkeye" on Disney+, Renner is coming off "Mayor of Kingstown," which has been renewed for a second season on the Paramount+ streaming platform. As Armstrong, Renner will be playing the real-life investigative journalist who, in articles for ProPublica, helped bring to light the culpability of the Sackler family in covering up the addictiveness of the prescription painkiller Oxycontin, which itself has been linked to the deaths of over 200,000 Americans by overdose. Gaudet and Pullapilly previously told The Wrap: