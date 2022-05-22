Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Passes $800 Million Worldwide

In news that should surprise no one, a Marvel Studios film — in this case, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" — is holding steady at the top of the box office after three weekends. The Sam Raimi-directed sequel is currently playing in 4,534 theaters nationwide. "Downtown Abbey: A New Era" opened in theaters this week, and Variety reports a total weekend gross of $16 million at the domestic box office. It had a stronger showing internationally, with a worldwide total of $51.7 million at the end of this weekend.

At North American theaters however, "Multiverse of Madness" held onto the #1 spot, adding $31.6 million from domestic theaters for a running total of $342 million in North America. In combination with its $461 million gross in international markets, this means that the Benedict Cumberbatch-led sequel has now surpassed $800 million worldwide.

That's nothing to sneeze at, though it's worth noting that $31.6 million is about half of what "Multiverse of Madness" made in its second weekend, and it was already down 67.5% from its opening weekend. As we previously reported, this put it behind "Black Widow" as the second biggest second-weekend drop in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "Black Widow" also did not have the benefit of being exclusive to theaters, as it received a simultaneous Disney+ Premier Access release.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" received a B Cinemascore on opening weekend, and as of this writing, its Tomatometer rating has dropped down to 74%, which puts it at the low end of positive for a Marvel movie. These numbers don't necessarily mean anything if you enjoyed the film (as I did), but situated within the context of Phase Four of the MCU as a whole, they may go toward showing a somewhat downward trend for Marvel in the aftermath of "Avengers: Endgame."