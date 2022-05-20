Superhero Bits: Thor: Love And Thunder Runtime, The Future Of The Arrowverse & More

The Arrowverse was recently downsized significantly, with "Legends of Tomorrow," "Batwoman," and "Naomi" all axed by The CW. Some have wondered if that means this corner of the DC universe is reaching its conclusion, and the pending sale of the network certainly seems to point in that direction as well. But not so fast! As reported by Deadline, network chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz assured the world during a recent press call, "For the CW DC universe, we have 'Gotham Knights,' so we are staying in the superhero business, we are staying with Greg Berlanti who has masterminded creatively the CW DC Universe." Speaking further on the topic, Pedowitz added:

"We started with one, which was 'Arrow' 10 years ago, and we have now moved on to create a whole bunch of superheros and we are proud of it. We plan to stay in this business no matter what the outcomes is in the event of a sale or no sale. I think the Warner side realizes the value of having these properties up, DC Comics realizes the value of what it does for their marketability in terms of what these franchise are. 'Legends' created a whole new life for characters [that] may not have even existed or [been] used; they had not seen the light of day. We have brought enormous value to DC and Warner Bros. in terms of realization of the universe Greg Berlanti and his team have created."

In short, we'll see what the future holds, but the Arrowverse isn't dead — at least not yet.