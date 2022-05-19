Moon Knight Costume Designer Meghan Kasperlik On Ammit, That Scarlet Scarab Reveal, And More [Interview]

Obviously "Moon Knight" wasn't your first major superhero project. You've done "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," "The Dark Knight Rises," and even HBO's "Watchmen" show. Did any of that factor in as a prerequisite when you first joined "Moon Knight?" Did Marvel look at that and say, "Yes, you can handle this, you've done this before"?

I'm sure that played a little bit into it. I think any time you have that experience, I think it only benefits you. I definitely used the experience that I had from doing those shows to incorporate it into how to better the suit for Oscar and to better the suit for May to make sure that it was comfortable and functional and all of that, so it definitely helped me.

It definitely helped in speaking with Oscar about the hood for Moon Knight. There were lots of discussions about how it should lay and how it should be and the shape of it and everything. And that was a discussion that I had with Oscar and then [director] Mohamed Diab. And it got to the point where Oscar's like, "Meghan's got the hood, she's good, she's going to be okay, she knows what she's doing." [Laughs] So it definitely played to my benefit, in the sense that I've done it before.

So recently I had the chance to talk to one of the cinematographers for "Moon Knight," Andrew Droz Palermo, and I had to ask him about creative freedom with Marvel. I'm curious, for a costume designer, did that ever factor into any of your discussions with the Marvel team?

Well, the costumes are iconic, so they last forever [laughs], and with Marvel, they do have a [visual development] department that works in-house around the clock to incorporate that into the design. So, by the time I came on, there were some renditions of the design and then it was factored down from there. The [studio] notes mostly came with color. I would say the rendering is actually the shade of what the costume was and there was a big discussion about the Moon Knight costume about the color. And with the Scarlet Scarab costume, there were different design elements, and so there was a moment where certain things weren't working and we had to go back and alter a few things.

So, the superhero costumes definitely are more of a discussion. The contemporary costumes, for Mark and Steven, those were early on in discussion and then by the time I started fitting Oscar and also fitting Ethan, then it showcased what was possible within that contemporary costume. So, it wasn't a negative situation, it was more about, "Let's explore and let's see what can happen."