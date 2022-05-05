Moon Knight Director Mohamed Diab Talks Action Sequences, The Significance Of Scarlet Scarab & More [Interview]

All right, let's talk about introducing the first Egyptian superhero in the MCU. How exciting was that for you?

You don't know how important this is for Egyptians. I want to just start by saying thank you for the writers for coming up with the idea of making Layla an Egyptian. When me and [producer] Sarah [Goher] came in as Egyptians, we helped develop the character. And then when May [Calamawy] came, she helped develop the character for sure. The icing on the cake was her being a superhero. We knew that this is going to be a historical moment.

For Egyptians, you don't know how they're dealing with the show. There's a feeling of national pride. People from the third world countries, they feel like the west is so superior. And in a way, a lot of people feel culturally defeated. So they don't imagine themselves that they can direct or be on a national international stage. To have Egyptians behind camera and in front of the camera, having the Egyptian music involved and seeing that everyone in the world is loving it, having an Egyptian composer, an Egyptian editor, and then having an Egyptian girl who embodies real woman are strong and fierce, not submissive, and eventually becoming a superhero — it's huge. You don't know.

My daughter, when she was five, for example, she wanted to straighten her curly hair. She looked beautiful, but she never felt that there is anyone who looks like her in Disney movies and cartoons. But today, she can look at May and feel, "You know what? She looks beautiful and she's a superhero. And I want to be like her." I think next Halloween in the Middle East, there's only going to be one costume. There's going to be, for every girl, it's going to be Scarlet Scarab.

Since you mentioned the costume, how much input did you have as far as the design goes? It feels like there's a little bit of influence of the way Scarlet Scarab looks in Marvel Comics, but obviously, since that version of the character is a man, it had to be much different.

I was lucky that anything you see on the screen [...] anything you see is a collaboration between all of us. But one of the best things about that costume was there was no reference. We started with the costume that looked a bit Arabic, culturally, but I felt she should look ancient Egyptian. I love Isis. We had a design for the goddess Isis, and I felt it was the most fantastic costume. She wasn't like a superhero, but she looked like a goddess. I kept asking the designers to keep stealing from it until they turned her, with that beautiful wing[span], into one of the most beautiful superheroes, in my opinion. I love the way she looks. I have to thank the designers, have to thank Megan Casperlik, our incredible costume designer for creating all those great costumes, and everyone in our show loves all the costumes. They're fantastic. And they were hard to implement, by the way.