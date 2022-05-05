Moon Knight's Introduction Of Scarlet Scarab Had The Producer 'Dancing Around The Room'

Like far too many studios today, Marvel has historically struggled to achieve a satisfying level of representation with its sprawling, multimedia universe. Almost exactly 10 years ago, "The Avengers" first burst onto the scene and changed the landscape of blockbusters forever ... but for all the movie's charms, it still features a core cast of superheroes without a single person of color on the roster and only one woman.

Some improvements have been made in the decade since, with second-tier "sidekick" characters getting a long overdue chance to shine in the spotlight — if not in feature films as the main lead (though that will soon change), then at least on Disney+ streaming with shows of their own. Characters like Wanda Maximoff, Sam Wilson, Kate Bishop, and more were given room for growth, helping the Marvel Cinematic Universe feel just a little more varied and dynamic than it's remained for too many years.

Marvel's latest attempt to marry interesting storytelling with a richer and more diverse cast of characters recently came to a conclusion with "Moon Knight," which boasted Egyptian talent on both sides of the camera. In addition to the directing work of Mohamed Diab, who hasn't shied away from voicing his strong opinions on representation in Hollywood in general, the casting of May Calamawy as Layla El-Faouly represented a major milestone in the MCU. And as we found out in the finale, Layla's presence had been steadily building up to taking on the mantle of a superhero identity — the Scarlet Scarab. In an interview with Marvel.com, consulting producer Sara Goher opened up about the importance of finally seeing her suit up in all her glory, resulting in her "dancing around the room" once the spectacular costume was fully unveiled.

"I've read interviews [with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige] about how he's shaping Marvel Studios and taking it into a direction of really progressive thoughts and ideas. Marvel Studios is really pushing for that and really supportive about it. I think inside all of us, [these characters] are like your inner child dreaming."