Moon Knight Director Mohamed Diab Pitched A Wild Twist Ending To Kevin Feige

This article contains spoilers for "Moon Knight" season 1.

Did the events of "Moon Knight" season 1 take place entirely in the mind of Marc Spector/Steven Grant /Jake Lockley or not? That's the question the season finale raised in its last scene, taking us back to Marc/Steven discussing the nature of reality with Dr. Harrow in his office. You could probably make a solid argument for either case, based on what we were shown in previous episodes. But in the end, what matters is Marc/Steven choose to live in harmony with one another in what they believe to be the real world, rather than allowing others (like Harrow) to define their existence for them.

In that sense, season 1 has more in common thematically with a film like "Inception" than any other Marvel Cinematic Universe project to date (even if the season finale was mostly your typical MCU ending, i.e. one long action scene). That was by design, too, as director Mohamed Diab — who helmed all but episodes 2 and 4 of "Moon Knight" — told Variety, when asked if the show gives a "definitive" answer to how much of season 1 took place in Marc/Steven's mind: