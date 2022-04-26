Moon Knight Costume Designer Meghan Kasperlik Dishes On The Details Of The Series' Costumes [Interview]

I wanted to ask you what helped you come up with the designs of both Marc and Steven's costumes, and coming up with the difference between their Moon Knight interpretations.

I originally spoke with Oscar and we started with the Steven character, and Oscar and I collaborated really well together because we wanted to make sure that he was a little bit different from maybe other people we've seen before. His character lives in Brixton, which is in London, which is a cool area, but Steven's not cool. How does he fit in there and not stand out, but still something's just a little bit off with his character? I found some amazing vintage shirts that I found in New York when I was shopping there. I'm from the East Coast, so before I went over to Budapest to film, we just fell in love with them, and I put a balloon pin on them, and I thought [of] a clunkier shoe to weigh this character down. Once that happened, and we added the socks and the Chore coat, it really came together when Oscar put it all on. Then he slouched in his posture, and it really started to bring out who Steven was, or help build that character.

Then for Marc, Oscar connected me with this amazing man that he's friends with, who's a Special Ops person. What I was very surprised by is when these mercenaries and Special Ops people go out, or spies or whatnot, they don't wear black. They wear tans, and blues, and navies, and grays, because those blend in more with the crowd than black will stand out. I really took that into consideration when we were doing all of Marc's costumes, because when we first see him he needs to blend more. That's how we started up.