Moon Knight Production Designer Stefania Cella Hid References To Egypt Everywhere [Interview]

It's funny that you mentioned all these little details because one of the great things about Moon Knight is the mystery of it all. And there are so many little clues and Easter eggs and hints hidden throughout. Did you have any favorite Easter eggs or little clues that you hid in any of the sets or any designs?

We had sharp pyramid corners everywhere, and his apartment is an attic because it [resembles] a tomb. So like a pyramid, but also he's buried inside there and he's trapped inside there as if he's trapped in his mind. So throughout the show, we had details like that. Then we wanted to cross over from the cultures.

And can you tell me about the design of the hospital in episode 4? Because it's so surreal and sort of out of time.

We wanted to be immediately understood in the first shot that when you are there, you are in a hospital. So I tried to use [what was] iconographic of a hospital, which is the materials. Then we use the tiles and also the colors. To me, white is associated with doctors and there are other hospitals [that] are other colors, but white is universally immediately hygiene and operation and gowns. [A]lso the white to me is the color of, "Am I there or I'm not there?" Because it sometimes is the white space and then it's paradise. Not the religious paradise, just the white space is that moment where [you ask], "Am I here or am I not here?"