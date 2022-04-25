Moon Knight Cinematographer Andrew Droz Palermo On Creative Freedom & The Green Knight's Oscars Snub [Interview]

In episode 2 of "Moon Knight," I noticed there's a pretty broad range of settings and locations that you have to work with — from the harshly over-lit museum scenes to sort of the high contrasts of the storage unit and also that acid-washed environment with Arthur Harrow towards the end. So from a lighting perspective, how are you trying to unify all these distinct sequences?

I think you kind of look at each space — at least, I do — I look at each space as its own character, and I try not to force something onto a location that it doesn't already have. This museum space was a real museum and when you walk into it, you see, it's filled with lots of nice soft daylight. But our show has an air of mystery into it. So, I wanted to bring in a bit of shadow where there wasn't shadow in a museum.

And then as far as city streets, I wanted to make it feel interesting for us to be there, for as long as we were there. And I kind of went with the sodium vapor look of a really orange exterior, kind of older street lights, which are now all being replaced of course [laughs], with clean white LEDs. But as [Marc Spector] climbs and is up on the rooftops, it's a much cleaner look. He's more moonlit, and so it's cleaner. So you just try to look at each of these scenes and track it over the course of the thing and make sure you don't go too far in one way so that it all falls apart and you're not shooting the same show anymore. There needs to be little hints of what was coming before and what's coming after, so that it feels like a unified piece.

Personally, my favorite scene in that episode is towards the end when Marc and Steven are having that argument with each other. Some of my favorite elements are the moonlight streaming through the trees, just the way Marc is framed in the shots, sort of dominating it while Steven is kind of shrinking in that mirror that they have to talk through. What do you remember most about filming that sequence?

Well, thanks, I really like that sequence. And that was one that we had talked a lot about because we knew we wanted to use some sort of older filmmaking techniques so that we could make it feel like it, at times, was longer takes. And so Aaron and Justin and I on stage had a pyramidal structure made that was somewhat reflective. And so Aaron was acting as Oscar, and we were kind of working out our camera movements, how it would pan up to Marc and then down to Steven and back up to Marc and kind of be revolving around the three sides of the pyramid. So that was one that we had done a lot of advanced work on, but it was also an incredibly hard technical challenge of figuring out the reflections as well as an acting challenge for Oscar to bounce from character to character.

And as is true for any nighttime scene [laughs], it's in the middle of the night, you're tired, you're having to fight the exhaustion of switching your internal clock. And ... [at] the end of a shooting day, the sun starts coming up, and you're starting to hear the birds and it's like, "Oh my gosh, we have so much to shoot still," and these birds are already starting [laughs], you know, it's coming. I'll always remember that: the changing of the sky and that, oh, you're getting close to the end here, so you better hurry up. That's true for every nighttime scene. It doesn't matter how great you're shooting, it always ends that way.