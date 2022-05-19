All It Took Was One Call From Tom Cruise To Get Top Gun: Maverick Off The Ground

Over three decades after Pete "Maverick" Mitchell first flew into the danger zone, "Top Gun" fans finally get to see Tom Cruise gear up for a sequel to the high-flying action classic. Even before the internet was brimming with rave reviews for "Top Gun: Maverick," it felt pretty clear that Paramount had all the ingredients for a potential blockbuster hit: Tom Cruise, nostalgia, incredibly dangerous action.

So why did it take so long for Maverick to finally hit the ground running? Jerry Bruckheimer, the prolific producer behind the original "Top Gun," planned to get the sequel off the ground much sooner. The first film was a hit in 1986, raking in $357 million, so a follow-up only seemed natural but got lost in the shuffle of other projects. Two decades later, Bruckheimer and "Top Gun" director Tony Scott revisited the idea once more, until Scott's death in 2012. While Bruckheimer remained committed, progress slowed until Joseph Kosinski ("Tron: Legacy," "Oblivion") stepped up with a pitch for what would eventually become "Top Gun: Maverick." While chatting with The Hollywood Reporter, Bruckheimer explained:

"We always kept the flame alive to get this movie made, but once Joe Kosinski talked to us about his vision of what the movie is and the story he wanted to tell, we were enthralled with it."

Kosinkski's idea jumps into the story thirty years after the events of the original film. Maverick is working as a test pilot for the Navy — continuing to push the envelope and the buttons of everyone in command. His wily high-flying ways nearly get him grounded until an old friend swoops in and helps him secure a new gig, training an elite squad of Top Gun graduates. This job ends up pushing him to his limits in new ways, with Maverick forced to confront the ghosts of his past and consider his very uncertain future. With Kosinski's pitch wowing everyone involved, there was just one more crucial factor to consider: Tom Cruise.