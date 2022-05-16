Superhero Bits: A New Cinematic MultiVersus Trailer, The Spider-Man Villain Named Joe Biden & More

"Ms. Marvel" is the next big MCU show making its way to Disney+ and Iman Vellani is the one tasked with bringing Kamala Khan to life in live-action for the first time. Well, it appears as though the character is in good hands. According to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige in a recent interview with Empire Magazine (via The Direct), Vellani is a big Marvel fan who actually contributed ideas to the show during production.

"Much like Tom Holland and Peter Parker, Iman is a much bigger Marvel fan than we realized. (On set) she carries this Unabomber notebook with her everywhere, with her scribbles and ideas. And why wouldn't we want to hear them? Not just because she's playing the lead, she'd be commenting on the show online. So better comment before the show's done, and try to incorporate some of those ideas."

"Ms. Marvel" is currently set to debut on Disney+ on June 8, 2022.