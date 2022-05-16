Superhero Bits: A New Cinematic MultiVersus Trailer, The Spider-Man Villain Named Joe Biden & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
-
The "MultiVersus" video game gets a wild new trailer.
-
"The Boys" season 3 promises civil war in new posters.
-
Michelle Williams is fully prepared to return for "Venom 3."
-
The internet has discovered a "Spider-Man" villain named Joe Biden.
-
All that and more!
Patton Oswalt reacts to the cancellation of M.O.D.O.K.
Marvel and Hulu opted not to renew the animated series "M.O.D.O.K." for a second season. This was largely expected given that Disney+ is becoming the home for all things Marvel, and everything is going to be tied to the MCU. Still, it was a bummer for viewers and now, the show's star Patton Oswalt had weighed in following the news.
*sigh* oh well
Got to work with the best writers, a dream voice cast, and @Marvel let us run amok in their toy box. Another great experience. Forward! https://t.co/TjOMuQ1Kfr
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 13, 2022
If nothing else, we got one good season out of the deal and Oswalt appears to be taking the optimistic route here.
The Boys season 3 gets new posters, prepare for not-so-civil war
We got a brand new trailer for "The Boys" season 3 today and, along with it, we also got some brand new posters for the much-anticipated third season of the violent superhero series. The posters themselves are just that — posters. They don't inspire an awful lot on their own. However, the captions promise that civil war is brewing, and the war won't actually be all that civil in the end. Ominous. This show was already quite bloody, but it appears things are going to become even more unhinged this time around.
Moon Knight featurette breaks down Khonshu's design
The folks at Marvel have released a new featurette all about "Moon Knight." Specifically, the design team behind the series discusses how the look for Khonshu and the other gods came about, and why Khonshu looks so much different than the other gods featured in the show. With the show now wrapped up (assuming it doesn't get a second season), this makes for an interesting bit of insight for those who enjoyed the godly goods it had to offer. Check the full video out for yourself above.
Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani is a gigantic Marvel fan, as it turns out
"Ms. Marvel" is the next big MCU show making its way to Disney+ and Iman Vellani is the one tasked with bringing Kamala Khan to life in live-action for the first time. Well, it appears as though the character is in good hands. According to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige in a recent interview with Empire Magazine (via The Direct), Vellani is a big Marvel fan who actually contributed ideas to the show during production.
"Much like Tom Holland and Peter Parker, Iman is a much bigger Marvel fan than we realized. (On set) she carries this Unabomber notebook with her everywhere, with her scribbles and ideas. And why wouldn't we want to hear them? Not just because she's playing the lead, she'd be commenting on the show online. So better comment before the show's done, and try to incorporate some of those ideas."
"Ms. Marvel" is currently set to debut on Disney+ on June 8, 2022.
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will have original music
There will be a soundtrack yes, including original music. 🎅🏽👽 #GotGHolidaySpecial https://t.co/mNMxntjU6t— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 16, 2022
The soundtracks for both "Guardians of the Galaxy" films have been incredibly important (and awesome), with the same expected for next year's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." So, what about the soundtrack for the upcoming holiday special centered around the rag-tag group of heroes? James Gunn has revealed (above) that there will indeed be a soundtrack and it will consist of, at least in part, some original music. One can only imagine what a guy like Gunn might be able to cook up in terms of an original song or two for something like this, and these tunes may be worth the price of admission alone. Though, to be fair, the price of admission is merely having a Disney+ subscription in this case.
Michelle Williams is ready to return for Venom 3
We haven't heard all that much about "Venom 3" just yet, but it's definitely happening, that much is certain. What we now know for sure is that Michelle Willaims sounds more than happy to return once again as Anne Weying.
Williams recently spoke with Variety about her desire to return opposite Tom Hardy in the next entry of the franchise saying, "I have every intention of continuing with the series. I certainly hope they bring me back." Williams is a remarkably talented, in-demand actress and her commitment to these kind of silly superhero films is kind of admirable. The safe bet would be on Sony giving Williams a call when the time comes.
A Spider-Man villain is named Joe Biden (yes, really)
I’m crying why the fuck is Joe Biden a Spider-Man villain pic.twitter.com/TTgQhTGfOy— Barra (@ThatBmanGuy) May 12, 2022
Social media recently had a bit of fun when it was discovered by many for the first time (thanks to the above viral tweet) that Joe Biden, the name of the current president of the United States, is also the name of a "Spider-Man" villain. Specifically, it is the alter-ego of the villain Spectrum. The villain first appeared in the pages of "Peter Parker #1" back in 2010 when Biden was serving as Vice President behind Barack Obama. It does not appear that the character is modeled after the real-world Biden but the name is exactly the same. The same Twitter user also tracked down the first issue he appeared in and discovered a pretty funny out-of-context comic book panel, which you can see here.
Multiverse of Madness quickly passes original Doctor Strange at the box office
Well, that didn't take long. With another big weekend in the books for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the movie now stands at $688 million worldwide. That means in less than two weeks it has completely out-grossed 2016's "Doctor Strange," which earned $676 million during the entirety of its box office run several years back. Clearly, the Sorcerer Supreme has come a long way since then and this only serves to illustrate how much the popularity of the character has grown during those years. Also, having him in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which now ranks as one of the highest-grossing movies ever, certainly didn't hurt anything.
MultiVersus video game gets a wild cinematic trailer
Lastly, today brings a brand new trailer for the upcoming video game from Warner Bros. titled "MultiVersus." Not dissimilar to "Super Smash Bros.," this game sees the studio using its big pool of popular characters to make a fighting game, with everyone from Batman to Shaggy from "Scooby-Doo" getting in on the action. This cinematic trailer highlights some of the crazy match-ups that will result, with Harley Quinn and Taz teaming up, and Bugs Bunny throwing pie at Batman. It gets nuts. Superman even shows up to team up with the Iron Giant.
The game will be free to play when it releases later this year and will focus on 2v2 matches. The game's open beta kicks off in July, and those who want to sign up can do so by clicking here.