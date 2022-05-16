The Boys Season 3 Trailer: The Boys Are Back In Town

The new trailer follows an epic but less straightforward red band teaser that dropped in March, which featured a whole bunch of context-free moments from the new season set to Imagine Dragons' song "Bones." Now, the latest trailer offers a bit more clarity on where some of our heroes–and antiheroes–are at in the splatter-filled new season. This season has plenty to tackle, from the aftermath of Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) losing his wife for good to Starlight and A-Train (Jessie Usher) re-joining the Seven.

The official Twitter account for "The Boys" teased the trailer last week with a retro-looking poster that put Ackles' Soldier Boy front and center, with an array of chipper heroes around him. The poster is emblazoned with the title "Payback," and also tags recently added cast members Laurie Holden (Crimson Countess), Nick Wechsler (Blue Hawk), and Kristin Booth (one of the TNT twins, with Jack Doolan playing the other), plus Black Noir actor Nathan Mitchell.

The show has plenty of avenues left to explore, but its most notable new plot might be the one the past two seasons haven't dared touch on. Showrunner Eric Kripke has already revealed that season three will tackle the infamous "Herogasm" plot, an extensive and explicit orgy storyline from Garth Ennis' comics. Kripke seemed to hint at the continued onslaught of blood, sweat, and other bodily fluids when he hyped the new trailer with a Twitter post of his own, sharing the "Payback" poster and adding the caption:

TRAILER DROPS MONDAY. After that kick off, get ready for a 24/7 wet gush of HYPE in your face! Wait, that came out wrong. ITS HAPPENNNING. (Also, I have this poster in my office). – @therealKripke

Well, it's here, so let the wet gush of hype begin, I suppose. "The Boys" returns to Prime Video on June 3, 2022.