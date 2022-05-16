Bridgerton Season 3 Switches Things Up, Will Make The Penelope-Colin Romance The Focus

"Bridgerton" season 2 revolved around the enemies-to-lovers trope concerning Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley), who were finally able to utter their desire for each other by the end of the season. Apart from this hot-and-heavy slow-burn romance, the show had a lot going on — the key being Penelope undergoing intense transformations in the way in which she navigates her identity as Lady Whistledown and the many sacrifices (and schemes) she had to carry out to protect herself and others around her.

Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) is now aware of Penelope's secret, and is understandably angry with her for keeping such an important part of her identity hidden from her. Furthermore, Penelope as Whistledown was forced to print a rather scandalous piece about Eloise in order to stop the Queen from ruining the latter's life, although that obviously carried massive social repercussions. The end of season 2 saw an emotionally torn Penelope wounded by the loss of this friendship, along with the carelessly cruel words Colin speaks about her in front of his friends.

Now, with season 3 of "Bridgerton" focusing on Colin and Penelope, it is impossible for the show (or Penelope) to avoid Eloise — not just for the sake of the would-be romance, but for the sake of their deep, genuine friendship. Although a certain sense of trust has been broken between the two, Eloise and Penelope are like two peas in a pod: always there for the other, even when undergoing turmoil of their own. While Penelope has retired from the mantle of Lady Whistledown for now, she is still a woman who exercises her agency in ways most people in the 'ton cannot, and it remains to be seen how this particular aspect of her narrative plays out.

The decision to focus on Polin right after Kanthony marks a break from the pattern of Julia Quinn's "Bridgerton" novels, as the third novel focused on Benedict (Luke Thompson) finding love. One can also expect to see more of Francesca Bridgerton in the upcoming season, who is now being played by Hannah Dodd.

Netflix has yet to reveal a release date for "Bridgerton" season 3.