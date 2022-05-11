Daily Podcast: The Guest 2, A Simple Favor 2, Kevin Feige's Star Wars Film, And More
On the May 11, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by editor Ariel Fisher to talk about the latest film and TV news, including the "Avatar: The Way of Water" trailer, "A Simple Favor" getting a sequel, the possibility of "The Guest 2," a "Never Let Me Go" show, and Kevin Feige's "Star Wars" movie.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
-
Avatar: The Way Of Water Trailer First-Day Views Blew Even Recent Star Wars Films, Well, Out Of The Water
-
A Simple Favor 2 Will Reunite Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, And Director Paul Feig
-
The Guest 2 Might Actually Get Made, Thanks To That April Fools' Day Soundtrack
-
Never Let Me Go TV Series Is Coming To FX To Shatter Your Soul On A Weekly Basis
-
Sounds Like Kevin Feige's Star Wars Won't Connect Much To The Galaxy As We Know It
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
-
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
-
/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
-
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
-
Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
-
Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
-
Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.