Never Let Me Go TV Series Is Coming To FX To Shatter Your Soul On A Weekly Basis

Hey, do you like being sad? Do you like being sad about books? Do you like being sad about TV adaptations of books? And, this is the last question I promise, but do you also like lowkey bragging about reading a book before it became a TV show? If you answered "yes" to literally any of those questions, then boy does FX have a treat for you! If you thought you got some sort of weird culture points for being into "Normal People" the book before "Normal People" the series was released on Hulu, you're about to feel very smug and satisfied when it comes to FX's next series.

And when I say you, I mean me, of course. Any excuse to clown on myself.

According to Variety, The network has announced they're developing a series based on Kazuo Ishiguro's 2005 light sci-fi and hard drama novel "Never Let Me Go." Well, Variety kind of strangely makes it seem like the FX series is an adaptation of the 2010 movie version of "Never Let Me Go," but still. Whether you were pining over the book versions of the protagonists Kathy, Ruth, and Tommy or you were very into seeing peak twee actors Carey Mulligan, Kiera Knightly, and Andrew Garfield in the movie, there's a lot to cry about here.