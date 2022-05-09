Never Let Me Go TV Series Is Coming To FX To Shatter Your Soul On A Weekly Basis
Hey, do you like being sad? Do you like being sad about books? Do you like being sad about TV adaptations of books? And, this is the last question I promise, but do you also like lowkey bragging about reading a book before it became a TV show? If you answered "yes" to literally any of those questions, then boy does FX have a treat for you! If you thought you got some sort of weird culture points for being into "Normal People" the book before "Normal People" the series was released on Hulu, you're about to feel very smug and satisfied when it comes to FX's next series.
And when I say you, I mean me, of course. Any excuse to clown on myself.
According to Variety, The network has announced they're developing a series based on Kazuo Ishiguro's 2005 light sci-fi and hard drama novel "Never Let Me Go." Well, Variety kind of strangely makes it seem like the FX series is an adaptation of the 2010 movie version of "Never Let Me Go," but still. Whether you were pining over the book versions of the protagonists Kathy, Ruth, and Tommy or you were very into seeing peak twee actors Carey Mulligan, Kiera Knightly, and Andrew Garfield in the movie, there's a lot to cry about here.
Never let me go again
If you missed out on both versions of the story, "Never Let me Go" follows childhood friends Kathy, Ruth, and Tommy as they meet at an unusual English boarding school called Hailsham. What sets the kids of Hailsham apart is that they're all clones who have only been made to serve as organ donors as a part of a larger societal medical development. Despite the fact that they were born to die on a way faster timeline, they stumble through all the classic teen highs and lows.
There's not a lot of info on who will be involved in FX's adaptation, but Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich who produced the film will be serving as executive producers of the series. While I doubt Mulligan, Knightly, and Garfield are down to reprise their roles, and I don't think the original screenwriter, Alex Garland ("Annihilation," "Ex Machina"), will be jumping back into this one, I wouldn't be surprised if the TV adaptation had the same general tone. In fact, while we don't know who will be starring as Kathy, Ruth, or Tommy, we do know Melissa Iqbal ("The Nevers," "Origin") is writing and executive producing the series.
So pull out your earmarked copy or hold that old DVD close to your chest, because your favorite sad clone romance is back in style.