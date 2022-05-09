Ms. Marvel TV Spot Gives First Live-Action Look At Red Dagger

There are a couple of ways that even the most casual fan can tell that Marvel's "Moon Knight" has come to an end and the studio is gearing up for their next big Disney+ offering. First, you couldn't have missed /Film's consistent coverage of the Oscar Isaac-starring show and all the unexpected paths it charted on its way to resolving the fracture between Steven Grant and Marc Spector (and Jake Lockley). Second, have you noticed a significant increase in the amount of "Ms. Marvel" marketing lately?

In the last few days alone, we learned that the new show about Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) would receive its own special theatrical engagement in Pakistan, the comic book character's native country and whose real-life counterpart hasn't received access to Disney+ just yet. Earlier today, some new Kevin Feige comments attempted to assuage the concerns of fans who had questions about the very different-looking power set featured by the live-action character in the upcoming series. Whether that actually worked or not, of course, probably remains in the eye of the beholder.

Now, today brings us another new look at "Ms. Marvel" and the briefest glimpse of a key supporting character suited up and ready for action, as well. You can check out the latest TV spot below!