It Sounds Like Ms. Marvel Will Be More Family-Friendly Than Other Marvel Shows

It makes sense that "Ms. Marvel" would be skewed towards slightly younger audiences, as its hero is also quite a bit younger than most other heroes. Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a high-school student, meaning that she's closer in age to Tom Holland's Spider-Man than anyone else in the Avengers. She has a youthful exuberance about her that's evident as she runs around in her homemade Captain Marvel costume, and it seems like her story is going to be a bit more wholesome. Instead of examining the military-industrial complex like "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" or digging into the horrors of untreated mental illness with "Moon Knight," "Ms. Marvel" looks like it will be giving kids the inspiring message that anyone can be a hero.

The show's aesthetic also skews towards a younger audience, with on-screen thought and speech bubbles and some cartoony sight-gags. It all serves to make "Ms. Marvel" a comic book series with ties to the greater MCU that can be enjoyed by just about anyone, from babies to great-grandparents. In addition to Vellani, the series stars Matt Lintz, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Laurel Marsden, Mohan Kapur, and Aramis Knight. The series was created by Bisha K. Ali, who was one of the writers on the Disney+ series "Loki."

"Ms. Marvel" will also help set up "The Marvels," starring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, and Teyonah Paris as Monica Rambeau, who developed superpowers of her own in "Wandavision." "The Marvels" is directed by "Candyman" helmer Nia DaCosta, and is set to hit theaters on February 17, 2023.

"Ms. Marvel" debuts on Disney+ on June 8, 2022.