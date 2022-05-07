Antoine Fuqua's Will Smith-Led Emancipation Postponed Until 2023 At Apple TV+

"Emancipation," the upcoming runaway slave drama directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Will Smith, has reportedly had its Apple TV+ release delayed in the aftermath of Smith's onstage assault of comedian and host Chris Rock at this year's Academy Awards. The film had been eyeing a festival run for the fall of 2022 and was considered a possible Oscar contender, with some even predicting that Smith might pull off two consecutive Best Actor wins for it and "King Richard." According to Variety, however, "Emancipation," has now had its release pushed to 2023 as a result of the assault controversy and other factors.

We first heard about "Emancipation," which costars Ben Foster, in the summer of 2020, when nationwide protests against police brutality were underway in the wake of George Floyd's death, seen widely in viral videos and on the news. The film's subject matter seemed particularly timely, as it was said to be based on the true story of a runaway slave who escaped the Louisiana swamps and joined the Union Army during the Civil War, becoming famous and inspiring other free Blacks to enlist after photographs circulated showing the horrible scars he received on his back from whippings.

At that time, Smith was still in production on "King Richard" but it had undergone a delay due to the pandemic. Now, "Emancipation" is facing a similar delay, and the pandemic may again be one factor, as it forced the film to halt production last August.