The Disney+ Percy Jackson Series Completes The Trio With Annabeth And Grover

Joining Percy on his adventures, Annabeth Chase is a true daughter of Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom and war. After five years spent training at demigod training facility Camp Half-Blood, Annabeth is "a brilliant strategist with an active and curious mind" who "longs to test her mettle in the human world, of which she barely remembers." As she trains her new friend to survive in the mythological world, he helps her reconnect with her humanity. Along for the ride (whether he likes it or not) is Grover, a satyr (half boy and half goat) disguised as a 12-year-old boy. Grover is described as "cautious by nature, [but] he'll always throw himself into a fight to protect his friends, especially his best friend Percy Jackson."

"Percy Jackson" fans are no stranger to the perils of the adaptation process, after the disastrous 20th Century Fox attempt to turn the popular books into a series of films. But this time, the odds seemed stacked in its favor. One of the many criticisms levied at the film adaptations was the casting, which aged up the characters and greatly altered the story. But this time around, the leads are actual teens with great performances already under their belt. Scobell is coming off his film debut in "The Adam Project," where he proved his chops by starring as a young version of Ryan Reynolds's time-traveling fighter pilot. Leah Sava Jeffries has been acting since the age of three and previously appeared in FOX's "Empire", and the Lil Rey Howery's comedy "REL." Another of her upcoming roles sees her starring opposite Idris Elba in the thriller "Beast. As for Aryan Simhadri, he's already a Disney alum as one of the leads of the Disney Channel Original movie "Spin" and is also set to star in the "Cheaper By The Dozen" reboot alongside Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union.

While the previous "Percy Jackson" adaptation was famously met with derision from the series author Rick Riordan, this time he's not only excited, but involved in the process himself, as a writer and producer. Riordan and Jon Steinberg will serve as writers of the pilot, and James Bobin ("Dora and the Lost City of Gold") will direct. The series is set to begin production this summer.