The Disney+ Percy Jackson Series Will Begin Filming This Summer

While his disdain for the "Percy Jackson" films is clear, Riordan has been directly involved with the Disney+ series, including writing the pilot episode and serving as part of the executive producing team ... Which explains his pure excitement and comprehensive blog posts. He's also heaped praise on the pilot's director, James Bobin, who previously worked on "Dora and the Lost City of Gold," on his blog, saying:

James knows the Percy books well. His kids are fans. His humor is wonderful. We are in good hands, demigods, and lucky to have him joining our team. Keep your fingers crossed that everything goes the way we expect!

While there are still a lot of unknowns about this new "Percy Jackson" adaptation, including the cast and how much of the five-book series will be tackled the first season, it sounds like Riordan is confident that things are going to work out. At the very least, he's clearly very protective of his series and would probably be vocal enough to let his fans know if something went off the rails. As transparent as Riordan is, it'll be interesting to see the behind the scenes of the show's creation through Riordan's eyes (and his blog).