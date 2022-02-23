The Disney+ Percy Jackson Series Will Begin Filming This Summer
Rick Riordan stans get ready, because the Disney+ "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" series is certainly not a myth. According to Riordan's adorable and very detailed blog, the show will begin filming in Vancouver on June 1, 2022. Riordan himself detailed visiting the "Percy Jackson" production offices and the studio where the show will be filmed, and included pictures of the building and the floors that Percy and his friends will be walking on once shooting commences. While we don't have an official release date (or even a window) it's nice to know that the show is on track after its announcement way back in 2020, which alternatively feels like yesterday and five years ago.
More than anything, Riordan's excitement for the new "Percy Jackson" TV series is palpable. His modern demigod "Percy Jackson" books were previously adapted into two movies in 2010 and 2013, neither of which Riordan has seen. In a since-deleted tweet, Riordan said:
... I still have not seen the movies, and don't plan on ever doing so. I judge them from having read the scripts, because I care most about the story. I certainly have nothing against the very talented actors. Not their fault. I'm just sorry they got dragged into that mess.
Things can only go up from here
While his disdain for the "Percy Jackson" films is clear, Riordan has been directly involved with the Disney+ series, including writing the pilot episode and serving as part of the executive producing team ... Which explains his pure excitement and comprehensive blog posts. He's also heaped praise on the pilot's director, James Bobin, who previously worked on "Dora and the Lost City of Gold," on his blog, saying:
James knows the Percy books well. His kids are fans. His humor is wonderful. We are in good hands, demigods, and lucky to have him joining our team. Keep your fingers crossed that everything goes the way we expect!
While there are still a lot of unknowns about this new "Percy Jackson" adaptation, including the cast and how much of the five-book series will be tackled the first season, it sounds like Riordan is confident that things are going to work out. At the very least, he's clearly very protective of his series and would probably be vocal enough to let his fans know if something went off the rails. As transparent as Riordan is, it'll be interesting to see the behind the scenes of the show's creation through Riordan's eyes (and his blog).