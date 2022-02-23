The Disney+ Percy Jackson Series Will Begin Filming This Summer

Rick Riordan stans get ready, because the Disney+ "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" series is certainly not a myth. According to Riordan's adorable and very detailed blog, the show will begin filming in Vancouver on June 1, 2022. Riordan himself detailed visiting the "Percy Jackson" production offices and the studio where the show will be filmed, and included pictures of the building and the floors that Percy and his friends will be walking on once shooting commences. While we don't have an official release date (or even a window) it's nice to know that the show is on track after its announcement way back in 2020, which alternatively feels like yesterday and five years ago.

More than anything, Riordan's excitement for the new "Percy Jackson" TV series is palpable. His modern demigod "Percy Jackson" books were previously adapted into two movies in 2010 and 2013, neither of which Riordan has seen. In a since-deleted tweet, Riordan said:

... I still have not seen the movies, and don't plan on ever doing so. I judge them from having read the scripts, because I care most about the story. I certainly have nothing against the very talented actors. Not their fault. I'm just sorry they got dragged into that mess.