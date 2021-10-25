Percy Jackson Disney+ Series Finds A Director For Its Pilot Episode

"Percy Jackson" fans rejoiced in 2020, when news of the Disney+ TV series was first announced. It's been slow going since then, development trucking along as the writing team was assembled and the pilot eventually scripted. But author Rick Riordan has kept excitement high by providing occasional progress reports via his blog, including his most recent update — the "Percy Jackson" pilot has found its director.

James Bobin, director of "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" will helm the pilot for this upcoming adaptation. Fans of the series will be happy to learn that Bobin already has Riordan's stamp of approval. Riordan wrote:

"Our pilot director will be James Bobin, who is both a terrific person and an incredibly talented director who checks all the boxes we were hoping for in a partner. James knows the Percy books well. His kids are fans. His humor is wonderful. We are in good hands, demigods, and lucky to have him joining our team."

Riordan previously outlined the key qualities he was looking for in a pilot director, hoping for a talented filmmaker comfortable working with kids and excited about the series' source material. Given Bobin's pervious experience, it's safe to say he checks all the boxes. In additional to helming the live-action "Dora the Explorer" film, a wild idea that turned into a surprisingly good time, he's also the director behind the award winning and much-beloved comedy "The Muppets," and its sequel, "Muppets Most Wanted." Bobin also executive produced and directed the pilot for another Disney+ original, "The Mysterious Benedict Society." Going from one story about a group of extraordinary kids to another is a pretty comfortable leap, so its not hard to see why Riordan is pumped about Bobin's involvement.