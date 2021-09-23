The Percy Jackson Disney+ Series Is Being Written, Could Film Next Year

"Percy Jackson" author Rick Riordan is famously open about his creative process. He's the primary reason fans know anything at all about the upcoming TV adaptation of the first novel in his famous "Olympians" series, "Percy Jackson and the Lighting Thief." Disney+ might be all about keeping the details hidden, but Riordan has always taken care of his fans.

Via his blog, Riordan spoke about how things are progressing in the writers room. He revealed that their primary focus is producing outlines and scripts for the first half of the season, which are required to get them the official "green light" to charge ahead. He added:

"The hope is to have those done shortly after the New Year, but that is just my own estimation. It is not an official date. Assuming that happens (and I think it will) things should start to move into full production mode in the spring, including casting, and filming could begin as soon as next summer 2022. Again, this is simply my own best guess right now. You should not take that as the final word!"

Dare I say... this sounds like cause for a hopeful hurrah?

All of this is great news for fans, many of whom are still bitter from the last attempt to adapt the series. 20th Century Fox launched its film adaptations in the hope of creating its own bombastic "Harry Potter"-like franchise but failed miserably. The low box office turnout wasn't a surprise to Riordan, who was vocal about how the film not only ignored the necessary foundations provided by the novels, but also barely told a coherent story. In fact, you can read all about his frustrating experience with the film on Riordan's blog. Thankfully, such disappointment is in the past.

The Disney+ series differs because it has Riordan's involvement, support and — most importantly — his excitement. Fingers crossed everything stays on track and under control, because it's about time "Percy Jackson" reigned supreme as the next greatest fantasy coming-of-age story.