Percy Jackson And The Olympians Has Officially Been Given A Series Order At Disney+

Fans of magic, monsters, and mayhem won't have much longer to wait for the streaming adaptation of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians." The fantasy series by author Rick Riordan, which was adapted into two feature films in 2010 and 2013, is getting the live-action treatment once more, this time with the original writer's stamp of approval. You'll likely remember that Riordan could hardly contain his distaste for the original movie, dismissing it as an unsatisfactory attempt at translating his material. However, the author will be directly involved with this new Disney+ series. The news arrives straight from Disney, who announced that Riordan will write the pilot for the show along with Jon Steinberg, and James Bobin will direct. All three also serve as executive producers, further exemplifying the degree of creative control that Riordan appears to enjoy on this project.

This announcement comes almost two years after we first received word that the series was in its earliest stages of development, news which Riordan himself broke and has served as a public cheerleader for ever since. In keeping with that tradition, Rick Riordan also made today's exciting announcement through the official Disney+ Twitter account, which you can watch for yourself below.