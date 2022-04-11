Disney's Percy Jackson Series Finds Its Lead In The Adam Project's Walker Scobell

The live-action "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" series has officially found its lead. Walker Scobell ("The Adam Project") will star as the eponymous demigod, with production getting underway at some point in summer 2022.

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is based on the young adult fantasy novel series of the same name authored by Rick Riordan, who is co-writing and executive producing the show for Disney+. "Jericho" and "Black Sails" co-creator Jonathan E. Steinberg is also writing and executive producing, with James Bobin ("The Muppets," "Dora and the Lost City of Gold") directing the pilot. Other executive producers include Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg.

Scobell's Percy Jackson is described by Disney+ as "a smart and compassionate kid with a sharp sense of humor," but also an "impulsive and rambunctious" character who never felt like he fit in "because of how the world sees his ADHD and dyslexia." Everything changes when Percy learns his father is really the Greek god Poseidon, only for the sky god Zeus to accuse him of stealing his master lightning bolt, leaving Percy to "trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus."