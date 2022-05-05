John Williams Had A Huge Influence On Natalie Holt's Score For Obi-Wan Kenobi

For a long time, it was impossible to separate John Williams' virtuoso scores from the "Star Wars" franchise. Over the last 15 years, however, things have slowly begun to change on that front.

It began with Kevin Kiner's first-rate work on the animated TV series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels," both of which honor Williams' classical orchestral style while bringing their own flavor to the table. Then came Ludwig Göransson, whose brilliant music for "The Mandalorian" is heavier on the synths and embraces a wider, more eclectic range of instruments than Williams' "Star Wars" music typically has (with exceptions, like his snazzy use of an electric guitar in the "Zam the Assassin and The Chase Through Coruscant" theme from "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones").

Now, the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series aims to marry the past with the present, so far as its score goes. Natalie Holt, who broke out with her enchantingly strange music for "Loki" season 1, is handling the bulk of the tunes for the show, making her the first woman to ever do so on a "Star Wars" project. But at the same time, Williams has composed an original theme for Obi-Wan himself, and Holt has assured The Hollywood Reporter his influence can be felt across her own compositions on the series: