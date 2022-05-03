Superhero Bits: Marvel Tries To Curb Doctor Strange Spoilers, DC's Wonder Twins Movie May Be Canceled & More

We've been waiting years to see Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam" movie, and even though it is still coming this year, it was pushed out of summer and into the fall, with an October release date now on the books. So, why did Warner Bros. push the film back yet again? In speaking to The Wrap, producer Hiram Garcia explained that a lot of it has to do with a delay with visual effects brought on by the pandemic.

"I think we're just in a world right now where there was a huge and understandable freeze-up when the pandemic hit and a lot of productions were put on hold. Now that the industry has really roared back, the pipeline for VFX is so jammed. Obviously all these superhero movies just require so much VFX, and we're just in a situation where the majority of the VFX houses are just completely swamped with work."

"Black Adam" is currently set to hit theaters on October 21, 2022.