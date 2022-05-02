Moon Knight Series Finale Trailer: The Epic Conclusion Is Almost Here

The trailer is mostly comprised of old footage, from way back in the first episode when Steven was a simply giftshop employee in a London museum, to last week's emotionally devastating episode that ended with his apparent death.

So far, "Moon Knight" has done a great job of balancing its smaller, intimate story of a man coming to terms with his multiple personalities and his childhood trauma, as well as the mandatory end-of-the-world superhero story we expect from Marvel. The trailer, while brief, seems to continue that thread.

We do get some interesting bits, however. We hear Ethan Hawke's Arthur Harrow tell Marc "your identities are not something to be feared, but something to be welcomed." Identities, plural. This may finally connect to a comics character fans have been eager to see make the jump to live-action in the "Moon Knight" series, especially after so many teases.

Just as exciting is brief footage of Marc finally back in his Moon Knight costume, flying down to a pyramid where he runs towards Arthur under a full moon, ready for the final battle.

Now, also very interesting is that a tweet from the official Marvel Studios account described this as the trailer for the "epic series finale" of "Moon Knight," but the tweet has since been deleted and both the YouTube trailer and a new tweet call it "season finale" instead. Give that all Marvel shows on Disney+ have been treated as limited series, it's curious this one would be an exception.

We'll have to wait and see until the finale of "Moon Knight" premieres on Disney+ Wednesday, May the 4th (be with you), 2022.