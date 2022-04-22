The Predator Will Star In A New Marvel Comic Book Series

The extraterrestrial hunters best known as "Predators" to moviegoers are about to become Marvel Comics characters. This July, one of them will grace the cover of "Predator" #1, a new comic series written by Ed Brisson with art by Kev Walker and cover art by Leinil Francis Yu.

Though he may be "one ugly motherf*****," as Arnold Schwarzenegger's action hero, Dutch, described him in the original 1987 "Predator" film, the Predator is now part of Marvel and the Mouse House thanks to Disney's acquisition of the 21st Century Fox movie studio and its assets in 2019. Dark Horse Comics previously published a number of "Predator" titles over the years.

As AIPT notes, this new "Predator" comic series, the first ever from Marvel, was originally scheduled to go out in June 2021, but it was delayed due to a lawsuit. Since brothers and screenwriters Jim and John Thomas wrote the first "Predator" movie on spec (meaning on their own beforehand) and it was not done work-for-hire for Fox, this made them eligible to try and reclaim the rights to the script after 35 years. They were attempting to do this in court until they reached an amicable settlement with Disney in January of this year (per The Hollywood Reporter).

The settlement of that lawsuit has enabled the "Predator" comic to move forward again. Marvel describes the plot as follows: