The Aladdin Prince Anders Spin-Off Movie You Forgot About Is Still Happening
Sometimes, Hollywood announces projects that make perfect sense. A sequel to "The Batman?" Of course! A "Sonic the Hedgehog" spin-off series about Knuckles the Echidna? Probably don't need it, but why not? And then there are projects like the "Aladdin" spin-off movie centered on Prince Anders, a film that begs the question: Who, exactly, wants this? Apparently, Disney believes someone does, having announced the feature in December 2019. The studio hasn't forgotten about it, either, even if just about everybody else on the planet has by this point.
To jog your memory: In 2019, Billy Magnussen co-starred in Disney's live-action "Aladdin" remake as Prince Anders, a would-be husband for Agrabah's Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott) from the kingdom of Skånland. Disney would probably have you believe Magnussen's character was a scene-stealer, but all I can honestly recall about him is he speaks in a silly voice ... I think. Either way, it was enough to convince Disney to say yes when Magnussen pitched the idea of a Prince Anders spin-off movie for Disney+, with Jordan Dunn and Michael Kvamme writing the script.
Speaking to Screen Rant, Magnussen confirmed the film is still moving forward, and is now undergoing rewrites. He also shed some light on what he finds appealing about the whole thing:
"It's in development. We are in the stages of rewrites right now, and it's still moving forward. Yeah, it's really exciting ... I loved making that character up, and to have the opportunity to create a world and a story with him in it has really been a treat. I love that. That's what I really love about this industry; to play in such a way like that ... To be the not-Prince-Charming Prince, you know? We always see Prince Charming, so I was like, 'Let's mix it up.'"
A whole new world of content
As Disney continues to remake more and more of its animated movies in live-action, the studio has begun to develop new franchises based on the films it has already reimagined. Along with the previously-released sequels to Tim Burton's "Alice in Wonderland" and "Maleficent," the Mouse House now has Barry Jenkins developing a movie prequel to Jon Favreau's "The Lion King" and is working on a film sequel to Guy Ritchie's "Aladdin," along with the Princes Anders spin-off movie. There was also a live-action "Beauty and the Beast" prequel show being developed for Disney+, but it has since been delayed for "creative and scheduling issues." (Insert Willy Wonka saying, "Stop, don't, come back" here.)
Even taking Disney's never-ending need to create more Disney+ content into consideration, the Prince Anders spin-off is confusing. The Anders character was a source of controversy from the get-go, being a character who was invented for the "Aladdin" remake for no clear reason beyond assuring the film would include a deeply-unnecessary token white guy. He wound up leaving little to no impression in the actual movie, too, and was promptly forgotten thereafter, prior to the spin-off being announced. That's not a knock against Magnussen, either, who was very much a scene-stealer in the comedy "Game Night" (a film where he plays a much funnier and more memorable himbo).
Why, then, is Disney still pressing ahead with this "Aladdin" spin-off? Well, as mentioned earlier, the Mouse House always needs more content for Disney+, and that's exactly what this project sounds like: content. Still, among other things, Netflix's ongoing woes have shown that streaming services could stand to be a little more discerning about the things they throw money at in the hopes of attracting new subscribers and keeping their current ones happy. Take the hint, Disney.