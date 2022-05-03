The Aladdin Prince Anders Spin-Off Movie You Forgot About Is Still Happening

Sometimes, Hollywood announces projects that make perfect sense. A sequel to "The Batman?" Of course! A "Sonic the Hedgehog" spin-off series about Knuckles the Echidna? Probably don't need it, but why not? And then there are projects like the "Aladdin" spin-off movie centered on Prince Anders, a film that begs the question: Who, exactly, wants this? Apparently, Disney believes someone does, having announced the feature in December 2019. The studio hasn't forgotten about it, either, even if just about everybody else on the planet has by this point.

To jog your memory: In 2019, Billy Magnussen co-starred in Disney's live-action "Aladdin" remake as Prince Anders, a would-be husband for Agrabah's Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott) from the kingdom of Skånland. Disney would probably have you believe Magnussen's character was a scene-stealer, but all I can honestly recall about him is he speaks in a silly voice ... I think. Either way, it was enough to convince Disney to say yes when Magnussen pitched the idea of a Prince Anders spin-off movie for Disney+, with Jordan Dunn and Michael Kvamme writing the script.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Magnussen confirmed the film is still moving forward, and is now undergoing rewrites. He also shed some light on what he finds appealing about the whole thing: