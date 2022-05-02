Superhero Bits: Elizabeth Olsen On A Scarlet Witch Movie, See Drake As Cyborg & More

To anyone who saw the many trailers for "Morbius" and then proceed to see the movie in theaters, it was clear that the movie was altered a great deal in the many months that it was delayed. Now, actor Al Madrigal, who played Agent Rodriguez in the film, has shed some light on just how much was lost while speaking with ComicBookMovie.com. When asked about reshoots and stuff that was cut from the film, the actor said the following:

"Yeah, quite a few. You saw a complete alternate ending to this entire thing. They made a good point. That scene you saw pictures from was shot during the day and the rationale was, 'We have a vampire movie. We can't have the big final fight scene happen during the day.' At some point, me and Tyrese fought Matt Smith. I shot for six days and none of that was shown."

So yeah that is kind of amazing and offers just one man's perspective on what was clearly an ever-evolving movie. It will be interesting if, someday, director Daniel Espinosa spills the beans on this whole thing. But today is not that day.