Superhero Bits: Elizabeth Olsen On A Scarlet Witch Movie, See Drake As Cyborg & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
The Flash season 8 finale features a big surprise cameo
We still have a few episodes to get through before "The Flash" season 8 finale arrives but Danielle Nicolet, who plays Cecile on the long-running show, is already hyping things up. Speaking with TVLine recently, the actress explained that the finale is "huge" and that there is a cameo coming our way that will be quite surprising.
"Oh my god, it's so huge, and you're going to see a face that you are going to be so surprised to see. So surprised."
Nicolet didn't say much else so all that does is leave fans in the position to recklessly speculate for the time being.
Marvel and DC pay tribute to the late Neal Adams
Marvel is saddened to learn artist Neal Adams has passed away. Neal's photorealistic style helped shape the Marvel Universe and beyond, inspiring generations of comic artists as he championed their mentorship & growth. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time. pic.twitter.com/Drg9Rxz9SP— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 29, 2022
The world lost a legend last week when Neal Adams, one of the most influential comic book artists of all time, passed away at the age of 80. Adams helped to reinvent "Batman" and his work at both Marvel and DC is the stuff of legend. Both companies paid tribute to Adams following the news of his passing, with Marvel sharing some of his artwork (above) as well as a statement praising his work. DC also took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message about the artist's work, saying the following:
"The modern comic landscape would not be what it is today without the incomparable work of Neal Adams. Neal portrayed heroes as both super and human in equal measure. His work on Batman, Green Lantern, and many more was revolutionary. DC joins the world in mourning his loss."
RIP, Neal Adams. You will absolutely be missed.
Legends of Tomorrow showrunner weighs in on the cliffhanger ending
Arrowverse fans were dealt a blow last week when it was revealed that "Legends of Tomorrow" had been canceled at The CW, alongside "Batwoman." But with "Legends" fans were left with a big cliffhanger that seemingly won't be resolved. Responding to a fan on Twitter, co-showrunner Keto Shimizu addressed that very topic, saying the following:
"The cliffhanger isn't the CW's fault. It's mine. I played chicken with the pickup, and lost. Hopefully the story can continue in another form. TV movie? Comic book? Radio play?"
At least they are feeling optimistic about maybe having the chance to wrap things up in some way, shape, or form beyond another season. Whether or not that actually comes to pass remains to be seen.
Learn how to draw Doctor Doom, step by step
The Marvel HQ YouTube channel recently released a detailed how-to video for those who are interested in learning how to draw one of the greatest villains of all time, Doctor Doom. In particular, this version of the character comes from the "Avengers Mech Strike: Monster Hunters" web series that is also available on the company's YouTube channel. But even if you're just interested in learning to draw Victor Von Doom, this is a good way to go about it.
Al Madrigal reveals a whole lot was cut and/or changed in Morbius
To anyone who saw the many trailers for "Morbius" and then proceed to see the movie in theaters, it was clear that the movie was altered a great deal in the many months that it was delayed. Now, actor Al Madrigal, who played Agent Rodriguez in the film, has shed some light on just how much was lost while speaking with ComicBookMovie.com. When asked about reshoots and stuff that was cut from the film, the actor said the following:
"Yeah, quite a few. You saw a complete alternate ending to this entire thing. They made a good point. That scene you saw pictures from was shot during the day and the rationale was, 'We have a vampire movie. We can't have the big final fight scene happen during the day.' At some point, me and Tyrese fought Matt Smith. I shot for six days and none of that was shown."
So yeah that is kind of amazing and offers just one man's perspective on what was clearly an ever-evolving movie. It will be interesting if, someday, director Daniel Espinosa spills the beans on this whole thing. But today is not that day.
Elizabeth Olsen weighs in on a Scarlet Witch solo movie
When is Wanda getting her own [#ScarletWitch] movie?— Scarlet Witch News (@scarletwnews) May 1, 2022
“Oh I don’t know, but if they have a good story to tell I’ll be there.”
— Elizabeth Olsen pic.twitter.com/guGRQYBcGk
Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch has become a gigantic player in the MCU over the past few years, in part because of "WandaVision" and also because she's playing a major role in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," which finally hits theaters this week. In the above interview, she was asked about the prospect of a Scarlet Witch solo film. The actress starts out by saying, "I don't know, but if they have. good story to tell, I'll be there." But she also adds that she would like "some version of a break" before that happens. Given that the MCU's slate is jam-packed right now, she'll probably get that break.
Kevin Feige says it's getting harder for Marvel to keep secrets
There is no question that Marvel Studios tries very hard to keep secrets from its movies from getting out. Be that as it may, big stuff always seems to make its way online before the movies arrive. Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel, explained at a recent press conference for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (via Comicbook.com) that it is definitely getting harder for them in that department.
"The unfortunate truth is you don't, and therefore you need to make sure that the experience itself works, regardless of what has been spoiled or not. We still do as good a job as we can and I think a lot of people are getting good at not spreading it. You know somebody steals something, don't spread it around because it just potentially lessens the experience, but in a lot of ways, No Way Home showed that it did not lessen the experience, so we will continue to do the best we can, but the most important thing is delivering the movie or the show that delivers regardless of what you know going in."
The thinking here is sound at least. If the movie is good enough, spoilers probably shouldn't matter all that much. Still, having things spoiled is less than fun but with movies this big, it is tough to truly keep things under wraps.
Drake was almost cast as Cyborg at one point, here's the concept art to prove it
Lastly, artist Jared Krichevsky recently dropped a pretty bizarre bombshell for DC fans on his Instagram page in the form of the above concept art depicting Cyborg from, as the caption reveals, a series that didn't end up happening. More interesting than the show itself is the fact that rapper and former "Degrassi" star Drake was being eyed to play the part of Victor Stone in this mysterious show that never came to pass – and this is what he could have looked like. In recent years we've had two versions of the character in live-action, with Ray Fisher playing the part in "Justice League" and Jovian Wade taking on the role in "Doom Patrol." But it could have been Drake somewhere else in the multiverse, and that is fascinating to consider.