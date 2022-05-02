Daily Podcast: Fast X Gets A New Director, Fantastic Four Loses Director & The Killer Gets The Same Director Again
On the May 2, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film news writer Ryan Scott to discuss the latest film news, including "Fast X" getting a new filmmaker, "Fantastic Four" losing its director, and "The Killer" receiving the same director once again.
Opening Banter: Ryan has construction going on.
In The News:
- Ryan: The Bad Guys And Memory Make For A Calm Before The Storm At The Box Office
Peter: Incredible Hulk Director Louis Letterier Tapped to Direct Fast X
- Ryan: Jon Watts Is No Longer Directing Fantastic Four For Marvel
Why?
- Who should direct Fantastic Four?
- Peter's List:
-
Justin Lin
The Daniels
Would Brad Bird be too on the nose?
- Ryan's List:
1 Peyton Reed
2 John Krasinski
3 Sian Heder
- Peter's List:
Ryan (og Jeremy): John Woo To Remake The Killer For Peacock's Original Film Slate In Collaboration With Universal
