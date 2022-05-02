Daily Podcast: Fast X Gets A New Director, Fantastic Four Loses Director & The Killer Gets The Same Director Again

On the May 2, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film news writer Ryan Scott to discuss the latest film news, including "Fast X" getting a new filmmaker, "Fantastic Four" losing its director, and "The Killer" receiving the same director once again.

Opening Banter: Ryan has construction going on.

In The News:

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.