John Woo To Remake The Killer For Peacock's Original Film Slate In Collaboration With Universal

Monday mornings are always a good time to wake ourselves up with some strange-but-true news, and it's hard to imagine anything else today topping this one. Director John Woo, the Chinese filmmaker behind so many classics such as 1992's "Hard Boiled," the gloriously campy Nicolas Cage and John Travolta two-hander "Face/Off," and several acclaimed Hong Kong action movies, is answering the prayers of many a movie fan and coming back with his latest feature. And get this — he's remaking his own movie for a straight-to-streaming project for Peacock.

1989's "The Killer" earned a high reputation among Woo advocates and helped pave his way to Hollywood, for good reason. Starring Chow Yun-Fat as the eponymous killer along with Danny Lee and Sally Yeh, the action/thriller follows Ah Jong embarking on the classic premise of an assassin who has just one more job to go before retirement. The twist, however, involves the need for setting things right when an innocent bystander is hurt during a dramatic shootout and can't pay for an expensive operation to save her eyesight — unless the coldblooded killer can pull off one last hit, that is.

Peacock announced that the "Mission: Impossible 2" director will be remaking his own film earlier today, part of three total upcoming movies that will headline the streaming service's newest premieres in 2023. Woo has sought to remake "The Killer" in English for several years now, with our last update coming in 2018 when actor Lupita Nyong'o was reported to join the cast as the new lead in Chow Yun-Fat's former role. The "Us" and "Black Panther" actor has filled up her schedule quite a bit in the time since and, to no one's surprise, her name is conspicuously absent from the press release. Nevertheless, even with no cast members officially announced, Woo's dream to "reimagine" his 1989 action classic, as Peacock puts it, is exciting (and unexpected!) enough on its own.