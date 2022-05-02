The Bad Guys And Memory Make For A Calm Before The Storm At The Box Office

Perhaps the biggest story of the weekend overall is "Everything Everywhere All At Once." A24's much-acclaimed sci-fi film didn't drop at all this weekend. In fact, it added 2.2% to its total compared to last weekend, taking in another $5.5 million. It actually dropped 0% to start the weekend, which is a miracle in the moviegoing marketplace even before the pandemic. This is a true word-of-mouth miracle at this point. The film stands at $35.4 million domestically, which more than covers the studio's investment. A24 covered the budget by selling off the international rights which means they are going to profit big here. Depending on how strong the holds are in the coming weeks this could end up being the biggest A24 film ever, which is nothing shy of amazing.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" came in at number three with $8.3 million dropping 40%, which is very bad news for the "Harry Potter" spin-off. Its global total is $329 million and that is money that movie theaters are certainly happy to have. But Warner Bros. is going to have to think long and hard about what to do with the franchise beyond this entry because the decline from the first "Fantastic Beasts" to this one has been steep. There is no indication that audiences will turn up en masse for another one, so this iteration of the franchise is likely dead in the water.

"The Northman" came in at number four with $6.3 million dropping 48.7% compared to its first weekend. This is straight-up bad news for Focus Features as director Robert Eggers' $90 million Viking epic just isn't connecting with mainstream audiences the way it needed to. Apologies to any filmmakers trying to get an out-of-the-box blockbuster made in the near future.

Meanwhile, "The Lost City" continued to hold incredibly well dropping just 9.3% with another $3.93 million. The rom-com now stands at $148 million worldwide and it may have some gas left in the tank overseas. An absolute win. Unfortunately, Nic Cage's "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," one of the best-reviewed movies of the actor's career, took in just $3.92 million in its second weekend. It dropped 45% and has taken in a total of $13.5 million domestically thus far. On a $30 million budget, that's not at all good and, unless overseas markets turn out in droves, this one is going to be a misfire for Lionsgate, and that is a true bummer.