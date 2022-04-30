First Look At Sylvester Stallone As A Middle America Mob Boss In Paramount+ Series Tulsa King

Paramount+ has released a first-look image of Sylvester Stallone in character as the titular mob boss in his first TV series, the upcoming "Tulsa King." The series is the latest from Taylor Sheridan, who continues to juggle a million Paramount projects at once, to the point where they should probably just rename it "Sheridan+" and "The Sheridan Network" in place of Paramount+ and The Paramount Network.

After co-creating "Yellowstone" and "Mayor of Kingstown," starring Kevin Costner and Jeremy Renner, respectively, Sheridan went on to develop a limited-series prequel to the former show with the hit "1883," led by the irascible Sam Elliott and the husband-and-wife acting and country music singing duo of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. Sheridan also has two other shows, "Lioness" and "The Land Man," on the way, starring Zoe Saldaña and Billy Bob Thornton, respectively.

Then, there's "Tulsa King." The first image of Stallone in "Tulsa King" comes courtesy of the official Paramount+ Twitter account, which introduces "New York mafia capo Dwight 'The General' Manfredi."

Here's your first look at @TheSlyStallone as New York mafia capo Dwight â€œThe Generalâ€ Manfredi in the new #ParamountPlus Original Series, @TulsaKing. pic.twitter.com/5TJaB621O6 — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) April 29, 2022

As you can see from the tweet above, a verified account for "Tulsa King" is also now up and running, beginning with a tweet of the same image and the words, "The #TulsaKing has arrived." Presumably, more announcements and details about the series will arrive through this account. Right now, we don't know much about "Tulsa King," but there are a few tidbits floating around out there.