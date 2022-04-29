Blake Lively Will Make Directorial Debut Adapting Graphic Novel Seconds, Edgar Wright Penning Script

The "Seconds" graphic novel was written as author Bryan Lee O'Malley's first major follow-up to his hit "Scott Pilgrim" series. THR reports that "Seconds" boasts a similarly creative storyline that seems to come with an absolutely massive scope, making it an interesting choice for Blake Lively's first film-related directorial effort.

The article describes the plot as following "Katie Clay, who receives the power to fix her past mistakes via writing them down in a notebook, eating a mushroom and falling asleep. Clay becomes too eager to fix every little aspect of her life and before long, her newfound ability begins to create ever new problems that threaten not only to take her further and further from the life she initially had but the very fabric of time and space itself."

Technically, this won't be the famous actor's first ever directing gig. Lively previously teamed up with Taylor Swift for the music video of last year's single "I Bet You Think About Me," resulting in 2022 Academy Country Music Awards nominations for directing and producing. In terms of acting, Lively most recently appeared in 2020's action/thriller "The Rhythm Section," Paul Feig's "A Simple Favor," and the survival film where she battles a bloodthirsty shark, "The Shallows." Lively is also currently attached to star in "Lady Killer," which will come from "Juno," "Jennifer's Body," and "Tully" writer Diablo Cody.

Here's hoping Lively's jump from acting to directing proves to be as successful as the previous notable examples. Keep an eye on /Film for more updates on "Seconds" as they come in.