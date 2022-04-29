It's Not Fantastic: Greta Gerwig's Barbie Movie Won't Include Aqua's 'Barbie Girl' Song

In news that is sure to make you look back mournfully at your childhood, I regret to inform you that it's official: the iconic song "Barbie Girl" by Aqua will not feature in the upcoming film "Barbie." Cue the tears. I'm not kidding.

"The song will not be used in the movie," Ulrich Møller-Jørgensen, who manages Aqua lead singer Lene Nystrøm, recently confirmed to Variety in regards to the 2023 Greta Gerwig release.

The upcoming "Barbie" film is directed by Gerwig from a script she co-wrote with writer-director Noah Baumbach. It is produced by Mattel Films among others, so it's safe to say the movie has the blessing of the toy company who created the iconic toy character. That is, essentially, where this film and the beloved Aqua song differ a bit.